Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
- Shows 32% longer battery life (49:38 vs 37:29 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 13% higher pixel density (457 vs 403 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.7 mm narrower
- Weighs 41 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 44% higher peak brightness (978 against 678 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (512K versus 386K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
41
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
31
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
93
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|700 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|82.9%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.9%
|99.6%
|PWM
|253 Hz
|253 Hz
|Response time
|3 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|67 mm (2.64 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|161 g (5.68 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G68 MP5
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~608 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
662
Galaxy A54 5G +16%
769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1895
Galaxy A54 5G +42%
2692
|CPU
|120786
|155921
|GPU
|100840
|148262
|Memory
|61107
|85150
|UX
|105255
|126072
|Total score
|386173
|512804
|Max surface temperature
|36.1 °C
|40.6 °C
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|16 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2821
|Web score
|-
|10099
|Video editing
|-
|7233
|Photo editing
|-
|25829
|Data manipulation
|-
|11048
|Writing score
|-
|16730
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|23 GB
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|16:06 hr
|12:44 hr
|Watching video
|24:58 hr
|17:55 hr
|Gaming
|07:06 hr
|05:40 hr
|Standby
|160 hr
|120 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (1st and 63rd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
52
Galaxy A54 5G +104%
106
Video quality
Galaxy A54 5G +58%
115
Generic camera score
63
Galaxy A54 5G +70%
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|March 2023
|Release date
|June 2022
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.69 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.
