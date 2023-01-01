Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.