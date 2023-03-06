Home > Smartphone comparison > Spark 10 Pro vs Hot 30 – which one to choose?

Tecno Spark 10 Pro vs Infinix Hot 30

57 out of 100
Tecno Spark 10 Pro
VS
58 out of 100
Infinix Hot 30
Tecno Spark 10 Pro
Infinix Hot 30

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.8-inch Tecno Spark 10 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G88) that was released on March 6, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 18W)

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Spark 10 Pro and Infinix Hot 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Spark 10 Pro
vs
Hot 30

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.8 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9 -
PPI 395 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 580 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 84.5%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Spark 10 Pro
516 nits
Hot 30
n/a

Design and build

Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) 168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 g (7.34 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Spark 10 Pro +1%
85.6%
Hot 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Spark 10 Pro and Infinix Hot 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Spark 10 Pro
358
Hot 30 +3%
367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Spark 10 Pro +9%
1356
Hot 30
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Spark 10 Pro +1%
253901
Hot 30
251546
CPU 67348 66412
GPU 58376 58979
Memory 49399 48951
UX 79642 77924
Total score 253901 251546
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 4 FPS
Graphics score - 756
PCMark 3.0
Spark 10 Pro
n/a
Hot 30
7908
Web score - 6342
Video editing - 6145
Photo editing - 14776
Data manipulation - 5653
Writing score - 9169
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 12.6 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No -
Fast charging Yes (35% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:48 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:12 hr -
Watching video 12:32 hr -
Gaming 06:16 hr -
Standby 117 hr -
General battery life
Spark 10 Pro
33:40 hr
Hot 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Depth lens - Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.45 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2023 March 2023
Release date March 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Hot 30. But if the gaming and design are more of a priority – go for the Tecno Spark 10 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Infinix Hot 20 vs Infinix Hot 30
2. Infinix Note 12 (2023) vs Infinix Hot 30
3. Infinix Note 11 vs Infinix Hot 30
4. Realme C55 vs Infinix Hot 30
5. Xiaomi Redmi 10C vs Infinix Hot 30
6. Tecno Spark 9 Pro vs Tecno Spark 10 Pro
7. Tecno Camon 19 Pro vs Tecno Spark 10 Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Tecno Spark 10 Pro
9. Realme C35 vs Tecno Spark 10 Pro
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 vs Tecno Spark 10 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский