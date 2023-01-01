Tecno Spark 10 Pro
- Screen: 6.8" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G88
- Camera: 2 (50 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 168.4 grams (5.94 oz)
Review
Display
76
Performance
29
Battery
75
Camera
60
Connectivity
74
NanoReview score
61
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Spark 10 Pro
76
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|580 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
61
Design and build
|Height
|168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168.4 g (5.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.6%
29
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~62 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
424
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1297
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
259921
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
60
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|HIOS 12.6
75
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (60% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
60
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8190 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|No
53
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Spark 10 Pro may differ by country or region