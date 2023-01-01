Tecno Spark 10 Pro Screen: 6.8" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460

6.8" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460 SoC: MediaTek Helio G88

MediaTek Helio G88 Camera: 2 (50 MP)

2 (50 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 168.4 grams (5.94 oz)

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Spark 10 Pro

76 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 580 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6%

61 Design and build Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 168.4 g (5.94 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.6%

29 Performance All specs and test Tecno Spark 10 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G88 Max clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 424 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1297 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 259921

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB

60 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM HIOS 12.6

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:10 hr

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Spark 10 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8190 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

74 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support No

53 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced March 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

