Home > Other Smartphones > Tecno Spark 10 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Tecno Spark 10 Pro

Tecno Spark 10 Pro
  • Screen: 6.8" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G88
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 168.4 grams (5.94 oz)

Review

Display
76
Performance
29
Battery
75
Camera
60
Connectivity
74
NanoReview score
61

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Tecno Spark 10 Pro
76

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.5:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 580 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6%
61

Design and build

Height 168.4 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168.4 g (5.94 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.6%
29

Performance

All specs and test Tecno Spark 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
424
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1297
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
259921
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB
60

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM HIOS 12.6
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr
60

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Spark 10 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8190 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
74

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No
53

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced March 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Spark 10 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 or Tecno Spark 10 Pro
2. Realme C35 or Tecno Spark 10 Pro
3. Infinix Hot 12 or Tecno Spark 10 Pro
4. Tecno Camon 19 Pro or Spark 10 Pro
5. Tecno Spark 9 Pro or Spark 10 Pro
6. Infinix Note 12 (2023) or Tecno Spark 10 Pro
7. Infinix Hot 20 or Tecno Spark 10 Pro
8. Realme C55 or Tecno Spark 10 Pro
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G or Tecno Spark 10 Pro
Compare other phones (1000+)

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish