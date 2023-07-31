Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V29 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 31, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Reasons to consider the Vivo V29

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Vivo V29 and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

