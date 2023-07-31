Home > Smartphone comparison > Vivo V29 vs Galaxy A54 5G – which one to choose?

Vivo V29 vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

77 out of 100
Vivo V29
VS
70 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Vivo V29
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Vivo V29 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on July 31, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Vivo V29
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 25W)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 7.9% more screen real estate
  • 12% higher pixel density (453 vs 403 PPI)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Vivo V29 and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Vivo V29
vs
Galaxy A54 5G

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 453 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% 82.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 253 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Vivo V29
n/a
Galaxy A54 5G
974 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.46 mm (0.29 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Vivo V29 +10%
90.8%
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Vivo V29 and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Samsung Exynos 1380
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
GPU clock 490 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~752.6 GFLOPS ~608 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Vivo V29
n/a
Galaxy A54 5G
515248
CPU - 155921
GPU - 148262
Memory - 85150
UX - 126072
Total score - 515248
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 40.6 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 16 FPS
Graphics score - 2819
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 10192
Video editing - 7236
Photo editing - 25980
Data manipulation - 10943
Writing score - 16344
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13 One UI 5.1
OS size - 28 GB

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 80 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Yes (56% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr 1:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:35 hr
Watching video - 17:55 hr
Gaming - 05:28 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life
Vivo V29
n/a
Galaxy A54 5G
37:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 22 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Vivo V29
n/a
Galaxy A54 5G
88.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2023 March 2023
Release date September 2023 March 2023
SAR (head) - 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A54 5G:
    - Only phones with model numbers SM-A546B and SM-A546E support eSIM.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V29 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Vivo V29 and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G
2. Vivo V29 and Nothing Phone (2)
3. Vivo V29 and Vivo V27
4. Vivo V29 and OnePlus Nord 3
5. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
7. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Google Pixel 7
8. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
9. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
10. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Apple iPhone 13
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский