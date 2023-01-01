Vivo V29 Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1260 x 2800

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 453 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.46 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%

Performance All specs and test Vivo V29 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers GPU clock 490 MHz FLOPS ~752.6 GFLOPS Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Funtouch 13

Battery Capacity 4600 mAh Max charge power 80 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:51 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Vivo V29 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.56"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 22 mm Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - USB-Storage mode

GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B8 4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B19/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced July 2023 Release date September 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 80 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V29 may differ by country or region