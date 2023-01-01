Vivo V29
- Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1260 x 2800
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 4600 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 186 grams (6.56 oz)
Review
Display
94
Camera
71
Performance
65
Gaming
n/a
Battery
84*
Connectivity
70
NanoReview Score
77*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V29
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1260 x 2800 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|453 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|164.18 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|74.37 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.46 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|186 g (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.8%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~752.6 GFLOPS
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Funtouch 13
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|Max charge power
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (77% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B8
|4G network
|LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B19/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|July 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V29 may differ by country or region