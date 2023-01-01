Home > Vivo Smartphones > Vivo V29: specifications and benchmarks

Vivo V29

Vivo V29
  • Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1260 x 2800
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 4600 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 186 grams (6.56 oz)

Review

Display
94
Camera
71
Performance
65
Gaming
n/a
Battery
84*
Connectivity
70
NanoReview Score
77*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Vivo V29

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1260 x 2800 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 453 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 164.18 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.37 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.46 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.8%

Performance

All specs and test Vivo V29 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
GPU clock 490 MHz
FLOPS ~752.6 GFLOPS
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Funtouch 13

Battery

Capacity 4600 mAh
Max charge power 80 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (77% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Vivo V29
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.56"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
3G network WCDMA B1/B4/B5/B8
4G network LTE B1/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B19/B28A/B34/B38/B39/B40/B41
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced July 2023
Release date September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Vivo V29 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Vivo V29 or Galaxy A54 5G
2. Vivo V29 or Galaxy A73 5G
3. Vivo V29 or Vivo V27
4. Vivo V29 or Phone (2)
5. Vivo V29 or Nova 11 Pro
6. Vivo V29 or Nord 3
7. Vivo V29 or Poco F5 Pro
8. Vivo V29 or Pixel 7a
Compare other phones (1200+)

Write a comment

EnglishРусский