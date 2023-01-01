Home > Smartphone comparison > 11T Pro vs Galaxy S23 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 11T Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on September 15, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3900 mAh
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 25W)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Shows 16% longer battery life (34:17 vs 29:32 hours)
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1138K versus 785K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 43% higher peak brightness (1186 against 831 nits)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 10W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
11T Pro
vs
Galaxy S23

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 425 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 98.9%
PWM 490 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3.4 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
11T Pro
831 nits
Galaxy S23 +43%
1186 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) 146.3 mm (5.76 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
11T Pro
85.1%
Galaxy S23 +4%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 11T Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max clock 2840 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 740
GPU clock 840 MHz 719 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
11T Pro
1136
Galaxy S23 +33%
1515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11T Pro
3790
Galaxy S23 +24%
4698
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
11T Pro
785519
Galaxy S23 +45%
1138092
CPU 207524 265909
GPU 309026 546848
Memory 125779 172080
UX 146115 157786
Total score 785519 1138092
3DMark Wild Life Performance
11T Pro
n/a
Galaxy S23
12104
Max surface temperature 38.2 °C 34.3 °C
Stability - 61%
Graphics test - 72 FPS
Graphics score - 12104
PCMark 3.0
11T Pro
n/a
Galaxy S23
15331
Web score - 13346
Video editing - 7801
Photo editing - 34077
Data manipulation - 11890
Writing score - 19765
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (137th and 25th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.1
OS size 32 GB 29.7 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3900 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (10 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (63% in 10 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:20 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:27 hr 12:06 hr
Watching video 13:59 hr 15:00 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 05:45 hr
Standby 87 hr 111 hr
General battery life
11T Pro
29:32 hr
Galaxy S23 +16%
34:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9204 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
11T Pro
125
Galaxy S23 +3%
129
Video quality
11T Pro
110
Galaxy S23 +25%
137
Generic camera score
11T Pro
117
Galaxy S23 +14%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
11T Pro
88.4 dB
Galaxy S23 +4%
91.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2021 February 2023
Release date September 2021 February 2023
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.3 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy S23:
    - The 128GB version uses slower UFS 3.1 memory, while the 256GB and 512GB models have UFS 4.0.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
