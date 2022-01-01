Xiaomi 12 Pro vs 11T Pro VS Xiaomi 12 Pro Xiaomi 11T Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)

Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Optical image stabilization

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 775K)

Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (972 against 836 nits)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price Xiaomi 11T Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 521 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 99.8% 97.5% PWM 367 Hz 490 Hz Response time 5 ms 3.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 12 Pro +16% 972 nits 11T Pro 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 12 Pro +5% 89.6% 11T Pro 85.1%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1) L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660 GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 12 Pro +10% 1242 11T Pro 1129 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 12 Pro +2% 3887 11T Pro 3806 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 12 Pro +30% 1008340 11T Pro 775484 CPU - 205241 GPU - 306865 Memory - 123253 UX - 146272 Total score 1008340 775484 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (2nd and 34th place)

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5 OS size 26.5 GB 32 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 120 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (63% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12 Pro n/a 11T Pro 12:46 hr Watching videos (Player) 12 Pro n/a 11T Pro 14:27 hr Talk (3G) 12 Pro n/a 11T Pro 22:31 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 115° 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 48 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture - f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 12 Pro n/a 11T Pro 125 Video quality 12 Pro n/a 11T Pro 110 Generic camera score 12 Pro n/a 11T Pro 117

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * - No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 12 Pro 84.2 dB 11T Pro +5% 88.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2021 September 2021 Release date December 2021 September 2021 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11T Pro.