Xiaomi 12 Pro vs 11T Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)
- Supports wireless charging up to 50W
- Optical image stabilization
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 775K)
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (972 against 836 nits)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.73 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|521 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.6%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.8%
|97.5%
|PWM
|367 Hz
|490 Hz
|Response time
|5 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.66 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
|CPU
|-
|205241
|GPU
|-
|306865
|Memory
|-
|123253
|UX
|-
|146272
|Total score
|1008340
|775484
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (2nd and 34th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 12.5
|OS size
|26.5 GB
|32 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4600 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|120 W
|120 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (63% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|0:19 hr
|0:20 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|-
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2021
|September 2021
|Release date
|December 2021
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11T Pro.
Cast your vote
9 (64.3%)
5 (35.7%)
Total votes: 14