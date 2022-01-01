Home > Smartphone comparison > 12 Pro vs 11T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12 Pro vs 11T Pro

Ксиаоми 12 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 11T Про
Xiaomi 12 Pro
Xiaomi 11T Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 12 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on December 28, 2021, against the Xiaomi 11T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 32% higher pixel density (521 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1008K versus 775K)
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (972 against 836 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
12 Pro
97
11T Pro
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
12 Pro
99
11T Pro
91
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
12 Pro
89
11T Pro
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
12 Pro
78
11T Pro
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
12 Pro
90
11T Pro
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
12 Pro
88
11T Pro
83

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12 Pro
vs
11T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 521 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.8% 97.5%
PWM 367 Hz 490 Hz
Response time 5 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
12 Pro +16%
972 nits
11T Pro
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 163.6 mm (6.44 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.66 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12 Pro +5%
89.6%
11T Pro
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12 Pro and Xiaomi 11T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 660
GPU clock 818 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12 Pro +10%
1242
11T Pro
1129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12 Pro +2%
3887
11T Pro
3806
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12 Pro +30%
1008340
11T Pro
775484
CPU - 205241
GPU - 306865
Memory - 123253
UX - 146272
Total score 1008340 775484
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Phone Scores (2nd and 34th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12.5
OS size 26.5 GB 32 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (63% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12 Pro
n/a
11T Pro
12:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12 Pro
n/a
11T Pro
14:27 hr
Talk (3G)
12 Pro
n/a
11T Pro
22:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 48 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture - f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.7 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12 Pro
n/a
11T Pro
125
Video quality
12 Pro
n/a
11T Pro
110
Generic camera score
12 Pro
n/a
11T Pro
117

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* - No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12 Pro
84.2 dB
11T Pro +5%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced December 2021 September 2021
Release date December 2021 September 2021
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 12 Pro. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 11T Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (64.3%)
5 (35.7%)
Total votes: 14

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Xiaomi 12 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and 12 Pro
3. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max and Xiaomi 12 Pro
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and Xiaomi 12 Pro
5. Xiaomi 12X and 12 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 and Xiaomi 11T Pro
7. Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro and 11T Pro
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and 11T Pro
9. OnePlus 9 Pro and Xiaomi 11T Pro
10. Apple iPhone 13 and Xiaomi 11T Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish