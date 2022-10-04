Home > Smartphone comparison > 12T Pro vs Xiaomi 11T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 12T Pro vs Xiaomi 11T

VS
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Xiaomi 11T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • 65% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1032K versus 625K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (909 against 793 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (35:12 vs 28:05 hours)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
12T Pro
vs
Xiaomi 11T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 86.7% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 120 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
12T Pro +15%
909 nits
Xiaomi 11T
793 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
12T Pro +2%
86.7%
Xiaomi 11T
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 12T Pro and Xiaomi 11T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 900 MHz 886 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
12T Pro +69%
1246
Xiaomi 11T
737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12T Pro +44%
4047
Xiaomi 11T
2820
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
12T Pro +65%
1032187
Xiaomi 11T
625272
CPU - 155499
GPU - 240344
Memory - 102658
UX - 128539
Total score 1032187 625272
3DMark Wild Life Performance
12T Pro
n/a
Xiaomi 11T
4213
Stability - 91%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4213
PCMark 3.0 score - 11635
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (19th and 178th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 120 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 7 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:23 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:34 hr 10:40 hr
Watching video 13:52 hr 19:20 hr
Gaming 05:19 hr 05:07 hr
Standby 93 hr 111 hr
General battery life
12T Pro
28:05 hr
Xiaomi 11T +25%
35:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.47" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
12T Pro +17%
130
Xiaomi 11T
111
Video quality
12T Pro +28%
134
Xiaomi 11T
105
Generic camera score
12T Pro +19%
129
Xiaomi 11T
108

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
12T Pro
n/a
Xiaomi 11T
88.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2022 September 2021
Release date October 2022 October 2021
SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

