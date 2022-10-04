Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 12T Pro (with Qualcomm SM8475 Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on October 4, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.