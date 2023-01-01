Xiaomi 13 Pro vs 13 Lite VS Xiaomi 13 Pro Xiaomi 13 Lite Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Xiaomi 13 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1284K versus 564K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1284K versus 564K) 30% higher pixel density (522 vs 402 PPI)

30% higher pixel density (522 vs 402 PPI) Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4500 mAh More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Lite Weighs 58 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi 13 Pro Price Xiaomi 13 Lite Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.73 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 522 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 98.2% - PWM 120 Hz - Response time 2 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) 13 Pro 1246 nits 13 Lite n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 7.23 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 171 g (6.03 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP53 Advanced cooling Vapor chamber - Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 13 Pro 89.6% 13 Lite 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14 OS size 32 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4820 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 120 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 14 min) Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:49 hr - Watching video 17:34 hr - Gaming 04:37 hr - Standby 99 hr - General battery life 13 Pro 33:56 hr 13 Lite n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 115° 119° Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.6 micron

- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length 22 mm - Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor size 1/3.2" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 13 Pro 88.5 dB 13 Lite n/a

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced December 2022 February 2023 Release date December 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.