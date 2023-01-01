Home > Smartphone comparison > 13 Pro vs 13 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Xiaomi 13 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Xiaomi 13 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1284K versus 564K)
  • 30% higher pixel density (522 vs 402 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 320 mAh larger battery capacity: 4820 vs 4500 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 Lite
  • Weighs 58 grams less
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
13 Pro
97
13 Lite
89
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
13 Pro
97
13 Lite
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
13 Pro
85
13 Lite
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
13 Pro
80
13 Lite
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
13 Pro
90
13 Lite
83
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
13 Pro
89
13 Lite
71

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
13 Pro
vs
13 Lite

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 522 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.6% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 2 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
13 Pro
1246 nits
13 Lite
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.38 mm (0.33 inches) 7.23 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 229 g (8.08 oz) 171 g (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
13 Pro
89.6%
13 Lite
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Max. clock 3200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 644

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
13 Pro +86%
1485
13 Lite
799
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
13 Pro +73%
5072
13 Lite
2925
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
13 Pro +127%
1284589
13 Lite
564682
CPU 278655 -
GPU 578893 -
Memory 241568 -
UX 189574 -
Total score 1284589 564682
3DMark Wild Life Performance
13 Pro
12832
13 Lite
n/a
Stability 78% -
Graphics test 76 FPS -
Graphics score 12832 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 120 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 9 min) Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:49 hr -
Watching video 17:34 hr -
Gaming 04:37 hr -
Standby 99 hr -
General battery life
13 Pro
33:56 hr
13 Lite
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 115° 119°
Lenses 3 (50.3 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/1", Sony IMX989 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size 0.7 microns -
Sensor size 1/3.2" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
13 Pro
88.5 dB
13 Lite
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced December 2022 February 2023
Release date December 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.

