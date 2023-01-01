Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi 13 Lite: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi 13 Lite
  • Screen: 6.55" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 4500 mAh
  • OS: Android 12
  • Weight: 171 grams (6.03 oz)

Review

Display
89
Performance
56
Battery
80
Camera
64
Connectivity
83
NanoReview score
71

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 13 Lite
89

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
77

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 171 g (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Glass
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
56

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi 13 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 644

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
799
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2925
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
564682
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 14
80

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 67 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 13 Lite
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
83

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66
5G support Yes
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 13 Lite may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.1 of 5 points (16 votes)

