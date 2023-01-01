Xiaomi 13 Lite Screen: 6.55" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.55" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)

3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh OS: Android 12

Android 12 Weight: 171 grams (6.03 oz)

Review Display 89 Performance 56 Battery 80 Camera 64 Connectivity 83 NanoReview score 71

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 13 Lite

89 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

77 Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 72.7 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 7.23 mm (0.28 inches) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Glass Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 89.5%

56 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi 13 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 644 Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 799 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2925 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 564682 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No

61 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 14

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 14 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the 13 Lite Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 119° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

83 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66 5G support Yes

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 13 Lite may differ by country or region