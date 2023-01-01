Xiaomi 13 Lite
- Screen: 6.55" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 4500 mAh
- OS: Android 12
- Weight: 171 grams (6.03 oz)
Review
Display
89
Performance
56
Battery
80
Camera
64
Connectivity
83
NanoReview score
71
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi 13 Lite
89
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
77
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|7.23 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|171 g (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
89.5%
56
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 644
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
799
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2925
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
564682
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 14
80
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 14 min)
|Full charging time
|0:49 hr
64
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX376 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/66
|5G support
|Yes
85
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 13 Lite may differ by country or region