Xiaomi 13 vs Xiaomi 11T
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13
- The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1277K versus 642K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 58% higher peak brightness (1252 against 790 nits)
- Shows 9% longer battery life (38:16 vs 35:12 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
- Handles wireless charging up to 50W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
82
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
93
59
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
98
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.36 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|414 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1900 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.4%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|98.6%
|99.8%
|PWM
|488 Hz
|120 Hz
|Response time
|1 ms
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|152.8 mm (6.02 inches)
|164.1 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|203 g (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|MediaTek Dimensity 1200
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 740
|Mali-G77 MC9
|GPU clock
|680 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
|~980 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +69%
1487
882
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13 +51%
5103
3379
|CPU
|278291
|158144
|GPU
|568857
|243304
|Memory
|247656
|109792
|UX
|193247
|137431
|Total score
|1277612
|642228
|Max surface temperature
|34.9 °C
|40 °C
|Stability
|80%
|82%
|Graphics test
|76 FPS
|27 FPS
|Graphics score
|12813
|4517
|Web score
|-
|6889
|Video editing
|-
|5714
|Photo editing
|-
|25528
|Data manipulation
|-
|10150
|Writing score
|-
|14157
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|31.5 GB
|26 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (50 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:42 hr
|0:41 hr
|Web browsing
|13:21 hr
|10:40 hr
|Watching video
|15:01 hr
|19:20 hr
|Gaming
|06:32 hr
|05:07 hr
|Standby
|136 hr
|111 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (46th and 122nd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|12032 x 9024
|Zoom
|Optical, 3.2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 75 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10 (PureCel)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 13 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|22 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|PureCel
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.2"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Xiaomi 13 +36%
131
96
Video quality
Xiaomi 13 +14%
121
106
Generic camera score
Xiaomi 13 +40%
130
93
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|December 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|December 2022
|October 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.55 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.95 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
10 (50%)
10 (50%)
Total votes: 20