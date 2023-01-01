Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.