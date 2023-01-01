Xiaomi 13 vs Xiaomi 12T VS Xiaomi 13 Xiaomi 12T Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.36-inch Xiaomi 13 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on December 11, 2022, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13 The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3.2x optical zoom 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1228K versus 816K)

51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1228K versus 816K) Supports wireless charging up to 50W

Supports wireless charging up to 50W Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1

Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1 Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1508 and 932 points Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.36 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 414 ppi 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1900 nits 900 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Xiaomi 13 n/a Xiaomi 12T 954 nits

Design and build Height 152.8 mm (6.02 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 13 +3% 89.4% Xiaomi 12T 86.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 120 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (50% in 15 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:41 hr 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 10:06 hr Watching video - 13:24 hr Gaming - 05:21 hr Standby - 116 hr General battery life Xiaomi 13 n/a Xiaomi 12T 31:35 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 54 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution - 12032 x 9204 Zoom Optical, 3.2x Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 1920 FPS (1080p) - Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (54 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 75 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.75", Samsung S5K3K1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B10

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 - Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 22 mm 26 mm Pixel size 0.7 microns - Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.2" 1/3.47" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xiaomi 13 n/a Xiaomi 12T 120 Video quality Xiaomi 13 n/a Xiaomi 12T 127 Generic camera score Xiaomi 13 n/a Xiaomi 12T 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced December 2022 October 2022 Release date December 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 13 is definitely a better buy.