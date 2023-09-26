Home > Smartphone comparison > Xiaomi 13T vs iPhone 15 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi 13T vs Apple iPhone 15

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi 13T (with MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra) that was released on September 26, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 15, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1651 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3349 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 20W)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1371K versus 872K)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 2513 and 1243 points
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi 13T and Apple iPhone 15 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xiaomi 13T
vs
iPhone 15

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 446 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 2000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) 147.6 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 171 g (6.03 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xiaomi 13T +1%
87.5%
iPhone 15
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi 13T and Apple iPhone 15 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 3100 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MP6 Apple A16 GPU
GPU shading units - 640
GPU clock 950 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS ~1789.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Xiaomi 13T
1243
iPhone 15 +102%
2513
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Xiaomi 13T
3599
iPhone 15 +70%
6115
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Xiaomi 13T
872840
iPhone 15 +57%
1371770
CPU 244227 381218
GPU 224742 470366
Memory 185226 198739
UX 210685 309335
Total score 872840 1371770
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 17
ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3349 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 17 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:43 hr 1:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP) 2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX633 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.4 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 -
Type of SIM card Nano eSIM
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2023 September 2023
Release date September 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 15. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 13T.

