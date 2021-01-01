Xiaomi Mi 9 SE vs Mi 9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.97-inch Xiaomi Mi 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 712) that was released on February 20, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
- Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
- 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (426K versus 219K)
- Shows 25% longer battery life (91 vs 73 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to 20W
- Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
- 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 614 and 407 points
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|5.97 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|432 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.1%
|85.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|95.4%
|PWM
|255 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|4.2 ms
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Purple
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 616
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|550 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~310 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (209th and 82nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12.0.1
|OS size
|19 GB
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3070 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:27 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|117°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5120 x 3840
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.78"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 424 USD
|~ 487 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.389 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.
