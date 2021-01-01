Xiaomi Mi 9 SE Display 73 Performance 46 Battery 63 Camera 68 NanoReview score 63 Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 424 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

73 Display Type AMOLED Size 5.97 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 432 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM 255 Hz Response time 4.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 637 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

61 Design and build Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches) Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Gray, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%

46 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 9 SE in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75) L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 616 GPU clock 550 MHz FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 1769 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 5642 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 407 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1448 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 173621 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 219788 AnTuTu 8 Ranking - 209th place

51 Software Operating system Android 9.0 ROM MIUI 12 OS size 19 GB

63 Battery Specifications Capacity 3070 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:27 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 10:19 hr Watching videos (Player) 14:37 hr Talk (3G) 25:00 hr

68 Camera Specs and camera test of the Mi 9 SE Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5120 x 3840 Aperture f/2.0 Focal length 18 mm Pixel size 0.9 microns Sensor type BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/2.78" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

77 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 15 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500

59 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 80.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2019 Release date March 2019 Launch price ~ 424 USD SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 9 SE may differ by country or region