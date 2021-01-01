Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Mi 9 SE: specifications and benchmarks

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
Display
73
Performance
46
Battery
63
Camera
68
NanoReview score
63
Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 424 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Mi 9 SE
73

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 5.97 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM 255 Hz
Response time 4.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
637 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
61

Design and build

Height 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 70.5 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.1%
46

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Mi 9 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 616
GPU clock 550 MHz
FLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1769
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
5642
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1448
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
173621
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
219788
AnTuTu 8 Ranking - 209th place
51

Software

Operating system Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12
OS size 19 GB
63

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3070 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:37 hr
Talk (3G)
25:00 hr
68

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Mi 9 SE
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.78"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
77

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 15
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 900, LTE 2300, LTE 2500
59

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced February 2019
Release date March 2019
Launch price ~ 424 USD
SAR (head) 1.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Mi 9 SE may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (167 votes)

