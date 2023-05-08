Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco F5 Pro vs Xiaomi 13T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on May 8, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1283K versus 872K)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 30W
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 18% higher pixel density (526 vs 446 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro and Xiaomi 13T crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5 Pro
vs
Xiaomi 13T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 526 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 2600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5 Pro
1066 nits
Xiaomi 13T
n/a

Design and build

Height 162.78 mm (6.41 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.44 mm (2.97 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.59 mm (0.34 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5 Pro
87.5%
Xiaomi 13T
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro and Xiaomi 13T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
Max clock 3200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G610 MP6
GPU shading units 1536 -
GPU clock 900 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~2764.8 GFLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Poco F5 Pro +6%
1313
Xiaomi 13T
1243
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 Pro +14%
4091
Xiaomi 13T
3599
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Poco F5 Pro +47%
1283906
Xiaomi 13T
872840
CPU 352512 244227
GPU 484504 224742
Memory 198222 185226
UX 241632 210685
Total score 1283906 872840
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 66% -
Graphics test 48 FPS -
Graphics score 8154 -
AnTuTu Benchmark 10 Ranking (45th and 150th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5160 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (30 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (86% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:48 hr 0:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:24 hr -
Watching video 16:01 hr -
Gaming 05:26 hr -
Standby 106 hr -
General battery life
Poco F5 Pro
32:34 hr
Xiaomi 13T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 1920 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.4
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced May 2023 September 2023
Release date May 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 13T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
9 (64.3%)
5 (35.7%)
Total votes: 14

