Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro vs Xiaomi 13T
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on May 8, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1283K versus 872K)
- Handles wireless charging up to 30W
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 18% higher pixel density (526 vs 446 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13T
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
68
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
82
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
83
83
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|526 ppi
|446 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|2600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|162.78 mm (6.41 inches)
|162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.44 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
|Max clock
|3200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G610 MP6
|GPU shading units
|1536
|-
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2764.8 GFLOPS
|~1442 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Poco F5 Pro +6%
1313
1243
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 Pro +14%
4091
3599
|CPU
|352512
|244227
|GPU
|484504
|224742
|Memory
|198222
|185226
|UX
|241632
|210685
|Total score
|1283906
|872840
|Stability
|66%
|-
|Graphics test
|48 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|8154
|-
AnTuTu Benchmark 10 Ranking (45th and 150th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5160 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (30 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 17 min)
|Full charging time
|0:48 hr
|0:43 hr
|Web browsing
|10:24 hr
|-
|Watching video
|16:01 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:26 hr
|-
|Standby
|106 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|1920 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.4
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|September 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 13T.
