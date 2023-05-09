Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.