Xiaomi Poco F5 vs Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
- 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (948K versus 519K)
- Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 25W)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Shows 9% longer battery life (37:29 vs 34:14 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
74
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
73
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1000 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.9%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|253 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.11 mm (6.34 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|74.95 mm (2.95 inches)
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|202 g (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2
|Samsung Exynos 1380
|Max clock
|2910 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 725
|Mali-G68 MP5
|GPU clock
|580 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1781 GFLOPS
|~608 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco F5 +58%
1222
773
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 +46%
3964
2706
|CPU
|249409
|155921
|GPU
|354940
|148262
|Memory
|176027
|85150
|UX
|165113
|126072
|Total score
|948281
|519052
|Max surface temperature
|-
|40.6 °C
|Stability
|84%
|98%
|Graphics test
|45 FPS
|16 FPS
|Graphics score
|7531
|2819
|Web score
|-
|10131
|Video editing
|-
|7235
|Photo editing
|-
|25934
|Data manipulation
|-
|11046
|Writing score
|-
|16675
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|-
|28 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|67 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (83% in 30 min)
|Yes (56% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:47 hr
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|12:11 hr
|12:44 hr
|Watching video
|16:29 hr
|17:55 hr
|Gaming
|05:24 hr
|05:40 hr
|Standby
|102 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6936
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
106
Video quality
115
Generic camera score
107
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|March 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|March 2023
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.69 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 67 W
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F5 is definitely a better buy.
