Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco F5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Xiaomi 13T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1110K versus 872K)
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1581 and 1243 points
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 13T
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.4)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Xiaomi 13T crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco F5
vs
Xiaomi 13T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits 2600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco F5
970 nits
Xiaomi 13T
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.11 mm (6.34 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.95 mm (2.95 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco F5 +2%
88.9%
Xiaomi 13T
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco F5 and Xiaomi 13T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 2 MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra
Max clock 2910 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.49 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.91 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex A78
- 1 core at 3.1 GHz: Cortex A78
L3 cache 8 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 725 Mali-G610 MP6
GPU shading units 1536 -
GPU clock 580 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~1781.7 GFLOPS ~1442 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Poco F5 +27%
1581
Xiaomi 13T
1243
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Poco F5 +13%
4083
Xiaomi 13T
3599
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Poco F5 +27%
1110205
Xiaomi 13T
872840
CPU 330018 244227
GPU 337344 224742
Memory 211029 185226
UX 231797 210685
Total score 1110205 872840
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco F5
7530
Xiaomi 13T
n/a
Max surface temperature 48.7 °C -
Stability 84% -
Graphics test 45 FPS -
Graphics score 7530 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size 32 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (83% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 17 min)
Full charging time 0:47 hr 0:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:56 hr -
Watching video 16:06 hr -
Gaming 05:47 hr -
Standby 86 hr -
General battery life
Poco F5
33:15 hr
Xiaomi 13T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° -
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX707 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 0.61 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.88", Omnivision OV50D40 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.06"
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.4
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco F5
90.6 dB
Xiaomi 13T
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 September 2023
Release date May 2023 September 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F5. But if the display, camera, battery life, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi 13T.

