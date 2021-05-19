Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A70 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A70

Ксиаоми Поко М3 Про 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А70
Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700) that was released on May 19, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (121 vs 103 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (305K versus 255K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A70
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (615 against 540 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M3 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy A70

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 86%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.5% -
Response time 33.5 ms -
Contrast 2512:1 -
Max. Brightness
Poco M3 Pro 5G
540 nits
Galaxy A70 +14%
615 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M3 Pro 5G
83.7%
Galaxy A70 +3%
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 612
GPU clock 950 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +13%
554
Galaxy A70
489
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +15%
1747
Galaxy A70
1524
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M3 Pro 5G +19%
305130
Galaxy A70
255706
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 19.2 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco M3 Pro 5G +36%
18:05 hr
Galaxy A70
13:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
16:36 hr
Galaxy A70 +6%
17:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco M3 Pro 5G
32:14 hr
Galaxy A70 +17%
37:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6500 x 4920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (32 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M3 Pro 5G +14%
93.5 dB
Galaxy A70
81.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2021 March 2019
Release date May 2021 April 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.54 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.89 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Poco M3 and Poco M3 Pro 5G
2. Redmi Note 10 and Poco M3 Pro 5G
3. Realme 8 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G
4. Galaxy A32 5G and Poco M3 Pro 5G
5. Realme 8 and Poco M3 Pro 5G
6. Galaxy A50 and Galaxy A70
7. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Galaxy A70
8. Redmi Note 9S and Galaxy A70
9. Galaxy A71 and Galaxy A70
10. Redmi Note 9 and Galaxy A70

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish