Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M5s vs Poco M4 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M5s vs M4 Pro 5G

Ксиаоми Поко М5s
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про 5G
Xiaomi Poco M5s
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.43-inch Xiaomi Poco M5s (with Mediatek Helio G95) that was released on September 5, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M5s
  • Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (756 against 510 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 10-months newer
  • Weighs 16.2 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • 16% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 596 and 515 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M5s
vs
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.43 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.5% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
Response time - 42 ms
Contrast - 700:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M5s +48%
756 nits
Poco M4 Pro 5G
510 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.46 mm (6.32 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 75.78 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 178.8 gramm (6.31 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M5s
83.5%
Poco M4 Pro 5G +2%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M5s and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2050 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G76 3EEMC4 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 900 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco M5s
515
Poco M4 Pro 5G +16%
596
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M5s +2%
1815
Poco M4 Pro 5G
1783
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M5s
362546
Poco M4 Pro 5G +8%
390193
CPU 97587 114422
GPU 100579 92133
Memory 67761 78871
UX 99310 108422
Total score 362546 390193
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1228
PCMark 3.0 score - 8917
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (53% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:24 hr 1:07 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:18 hr 13:28 hr
Watching video 13:25 hr 13:26 hr
Gaming 06:08 hr 06:22 hr
Standby 124 hr 129 hr
General battery life
Poco M5s
34:56 hr
Poco M4 Pro 5G +5%
36:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 6000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.45
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco M5s
n/a
Poco M4 Pro 5G
89.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2022 November 2021
Release date September 2022 November 2021
SAR (head) - 0.59 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco M5s. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
19 (47.5%)
21 (52.5%)
Total votes: 40

Related comparisons

1. Poco F3 vs Poco M5s
2. Poco M5 vs Poco M5s
3. iPhone 11 vs Poco M4 Pro 5G
4. Redmi Note 10S vs Poco M4 Pro 5G
5. Poco M3 Pro vs Poco M4 Pro 5G
6. Poco M4 Pro vs Poco M4 Pro 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish