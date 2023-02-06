Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs Poco F4 VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Xiaomi Poco F4 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco F4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Shows 29% longer battery life (34:54 vs 27:02 hours)

Shows 29% longer battery life (34:54 vs 27:02 hours) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (686K versus 536K)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (686K versus 536K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (1008 against 913 nits)

Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (1008 against 913 nits) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 979 and 781 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Price Xiaomi Poco F4 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1300 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.3% PWM - 443 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 Pro 913 nits Poco F4 +10% 1008 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 Pro 86.8% Poco F4 86.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14 OS size - 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 67 W 67 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:13 hr 09:44 hr Watching video 15:49 hr 12:31 hr Gaming 05:50 hr 04:37 hr Standby 111 hr 82 hr General battery life Poco X5 Pro +29% 34:54 hr Poco F4 27:02 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.45 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X5 Pro n/a Poco F4 86.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 June 2022 Release date February 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco F4. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro.