Xiaomi Poco M5 Display 72 Performance 47 Battery 84 Camera 54 NanoReview score 65 Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco M5

72 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 401 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

46 Design and build Height 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%

47 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Poco M5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB AnTuTu Benchmark 9 355587

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

54 Camera Specs and camera test of the Poco M5 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor size 1/5.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support No

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M5 may differ by country or region