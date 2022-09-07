Xiaomi Poco M5
Display
72
Performance
47
Battery
84
Camera
54
NanoReview score
65
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
72
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.6%
46
Design and build
|Height
|164 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
47
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
355587
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
84
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
54
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Sensor size
|1/5.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|No
61
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M5 may differ by country or region