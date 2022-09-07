Home > Xiaomi Smartphones > Xiaomi Poco M5: specifications and benchmarks

Display
72
Performance
47
Battery
84
Camera
54
NanoReview score
65
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Poco M5
72

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.6%
46

Design and build

Height 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
83.6%
47

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
355587
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
54

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor size 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced September 2022
Release date September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Poco M5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

User reviews (1)

Avatar
Rad1234 07 September 2022 16:48
FHD 90Hz LCD is fine, but at least a punch hole would have been better.
0 Reply
