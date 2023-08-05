Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco M6 Pro vs Poco M5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro vs Poco M5

68 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro
VS
58 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco M5
Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro
Xiaomi Poco M5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.79-inch Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2) that was released on August 5, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco M5, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro and Poco M5 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco M6 Pro
vs
Poco M5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.79 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio - 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% 83.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 1481:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco M6 Pro
n/a
Poco M5
445 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.6 mm (6.64 inches) 163.99 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 76.09 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 g (7.02 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco M6 Pro +2%
85.1%
Poco M5
83.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro and Xiaomi Poco M5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 613 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 955 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco M6 Pro
n/a
Poco M5
1892
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco M6 Pro
n/a
Poco M5
362766
CPU - 103230
GPU - 84524
Memory - 79659
UX - 96487
Total score - 362766
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco M6 Pro
n/a
Poco M5
1230
Max surface temperature - 41.5 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1230
PCMark 3.0
Poco M6 Pro
n/a
Poco M5
9018
Web score - 7203
Video editing - 5412
Photo editing - 18900
Data manipulation - 6930
Writing score - 11837
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (24% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:24 hr
Watching video - 13:06 hr
Gaming - 07:05 hr
Standby - 129 hr
General battery life
Poco M6 Pro
n/a
Poco M5
36:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution - 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor size - 1/5.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco M6 Pro
n/a
Poco M5
80.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2023 September 2022
Release date August 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 18 W Yes, 22 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
