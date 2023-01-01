Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 12C vs Redmi 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 12C (with MediaTek Helio G85) that was released on December 31, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi 12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 12
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 48% higher pixel density (396 vs 268 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 219K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Redmi 12 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.79 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 19.5:9
PPI 268 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 400 nits 550 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6% 85.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 96.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 30 ms -
Contrast 1191:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 12C
398 nits
Redmi 12
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) 168.6 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) 76.28 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) 8.17 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 198.5 g (7 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 12C
82.6%
Redmi 12 +3%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 12C and Xiaomi Redmi 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 12C
362
Redmi 12 +4%
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 12C
1283
Redmi 12
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 12C
219217
Redmi 12 +15%
252970
CPU 67317 -
GPU 39933 -
Memory 49921 -
UX 61990 -
Total score 219217 252970
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 45.8 °C -
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 725 -
Web score 7114 -
Video editing 6315 -
Photo editing 17674 -
Data manipulation 5538 -
Writing score 10110 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes
Full charging time 2:05 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150 8150 x 6150
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 -
Aperture - f/2.1
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Redmi 12C
79.7 dB
Redmi 12
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced December 2022 June 2023
Release date January 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 18 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 12 is definitely a better buy.

