Xiaomi Redmi 12C

Xiaomi Redmi 12C
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Budget
Announced December 2022
Release date January 2023

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
54

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9
PPI 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.6%
56

Design and build

Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.6%
23

Performance

All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 12C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
359
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
242893
Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM MIUI 13
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
39

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Redmi 12C
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8150 x 6150
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 0.1 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
66

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/5/8
4G network LTE B1/3/5/8/B34/38/39/40/41
5G support No
61

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Sensors - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 12C may differ by country or region

