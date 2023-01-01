Xiaomi Redmi 12C Display 54 Performance 23 Battery 75 Camera 39 NanoReview score 51 Category Budget Announced December 2022 Release date January 2023

54 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.71 inches Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels Aspect ratio 20.6:9 PPI 268 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.6%

56 Design and build Height 168.76 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.41 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.77 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 82.6%

23 Performance All specs and test Xiaomi Redmi 12C in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 359 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1258 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 242893 Submit your AnTuTu result

61 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM MIUI 13

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 10 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

39 Camera Specs and camera test of the Redmi 12C Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8150 x 6150 Zoom Digital Flash LED 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 0.1 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

66 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/5/8 4G network LTE B1/3/5/8/B34/38/39/40/41 5G support No

61 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Budget Announced December 2022 Release date January 2023 Sensors - Accelerometer

- Fingerprint Box * -

