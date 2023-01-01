Xiaomi Redmi 12C
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Xiaomi Redmi 12C
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.71 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.6:9
|PPI
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.6%
Design and build
|Height
|168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.41 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.77 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
82.6%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
359
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1258
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
242893
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8150 x 6150
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 0.1 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 0.1 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|USB features
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM B2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/3/5/8/B34/38/39/40/41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|December 2022
|Release date
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Redmi 12C may differ by country or region