Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi 9C (with MediaTek Helio G35) that was released on June 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Poco C40, which is powered by JLQ JR510 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.