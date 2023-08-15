Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi K60 Ultra vs Poco F5 Pro – which one to choose?

90 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
82 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus) that was released on August 15, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 67W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
  • Handles wireless charging up to 30W
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • 18% higher pixel density (526 vs 446 PPI)

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra and Poco F5 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 526 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 2600 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.5% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 162.15 mm (6.38 inches) 162.78 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 75.44 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 204 g (7.2 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP53
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra and Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3350 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 8 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
GPU clock 995 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~4202.8 GFLOPS ~2764.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 244610
GPU - 473512
Memory - 169267
UX - 169233
Total score - 1053228
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi K60 Ultra +41%
11532
Poco F5 Pro
8154
Stability - 66%
Graphics test 68 FPS 48 FPS
Graphics score 11532 8154
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16, 24 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Memory clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5160 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:19 hr 0:48 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:24 hr
Watching video - 16:01 hr
Gaming - 05:26 hr
Standby - 106 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture - f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.0" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2023 May 2023
Release date August 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
