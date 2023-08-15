Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra vs Poco F5 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra (with MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus) that was released on August 15, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 67W)
- Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 3.1
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
- Handles wireless charging up to 30W
- Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
- 18% higher pixel density (526 vs 446 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
97
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
100
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
94*
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|526 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|2600 nits
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.5%
|87.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|162.15 mm (6.38 inches)
|162.78 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|75.44 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.59 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP53
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 9200 Plus
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3350 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 3 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.35 GHz: Cortex-X3
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|GPU clock
|995 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~4202.8 GFLOPS
|~2764.8 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1265
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3979
|CPU
|-
|244610
|GPU
|-
|473512
|Memory
|-
|169267
|UX
|-
|169233
|Total score
|-
|1053228
|Stability
|-
|66%
|Graphics test
|68 FPS
|48 FPS
|Graphics score
|11532
|8154
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16, 24 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 4.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|MIUI 14
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5160 mAh
|Max charge power
|120 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (86% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:19 hr
|0:48 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|10:24 hr
|Watching video
|-
|16:01 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|-
|106 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 24FPS
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|1920 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|-
|f/2.5
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.0"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|-
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|August 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 120 W
|Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi K60 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
