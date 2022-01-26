Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Note 10 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on January 26, 2022, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (1193 against 720 nits)

The phone is 11-months newer

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 332K)

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 645 and 567 points Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 490 Hz Response time - 2.6 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G +66% 1193 nits Redmi Note 10 Pro 720 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G 86% Redmi Note 10 Pro 85.6%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13 OS size - 21 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Omnivision OV12A10 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 Video quality Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 Generic camera score Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a Redmi Note 10 Pro 106

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 13 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G n/a Redmi Note 10 Pro 89.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced January 2022 March 2021 Release date February 2022 March 2021 SAR (head) - 0.6 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and performance are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.