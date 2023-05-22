Home > Smartphone comparison > Note 30 vs Hot 30 – which one to choose?

Infinix Note 30 vs Hot 30

62 out of 100
Infinix Note 30
VS
58 out of 100
Infinix Hot 30
Infinix Note 30
Infinix Hot 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.78-inch Infinix Note 30 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on May 22, 2023, against the Infinix Hot 30, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 252K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 50% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 555 and 370 points
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 30
  • Weighs 23 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Infinix Note 30 and Hot 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Note 30
77
Hot 30
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Note 30
66
Hot 30
59
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Note 30
38
Hot 30
28
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Note 30
30
Hot 30
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Note 30
75
Hot 30
79*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Note 30
74
Hot 30
72
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Note 30
62
Hot 30
58*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Note 30
vs
Hot 30

Display

Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 396 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 580 nits 600 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Note 30
609 nits
Hot 30
n/a

Design and build

Height 168.62 mm (6.64 inches) 168.76 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) 76.61 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Note 30
84.5%
Hot 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Infinix Note 30 and Infinix Hot 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G88
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Note 30 +50%
555
Hot 30
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Note 30 +43%
1801
Hot 30
1260
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Note 30 +54%
388909
Hot 30
252318
CPU 103918 66412
GPU 85824 58979
Memory 88042 48951
UX 108028 77924
Total score 388909 252318
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Note 30 +66%
1252
Hot 30
754
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1252 754
Web score 9412 6976
Video editing 6397 6153
Photo editing 26025 14926
Data manipulation 6590 5916
Writing score 13407 9203
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM XOS 12.6 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes -
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:22 hr -
Watching video 12:25 hr -
Gaming 05:11 hr -
Standby 124 hr -
General battery life
Note 30
32:07 hr
Hot 30
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 4208 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Sensor: 1/2.55", SK Hynix Hi5021Q (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced May 2023 March 2023
Release date May 2023 March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 30. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Hot 30.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Note 30 vs Note 30 Pro
2. Note 30 vs Realme 10
3. Note 30 vs Realme 11
4. Note 30 vs Note 12
5. Note 30 vs Redmi Note 12
6. Note 30 vs Note 12 (2023)
7. Note 30 vs Zero 5G 2023
8. Hot 30 vs Spark 10 Pro
9. Hot 30 vs Note 12 (2023)
10. Hot 30 vs Redmi Note 11
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский