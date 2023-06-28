Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Note 30: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Note 30

  • Screen: 6.78" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G99
  • Camera: 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 219 grams (7.72 oz)

Review

Display
77
Camera
66
Performance
38
Gaming
30
Battery
75
Connectivity
74
NanoReview Score
62

Full specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9
PPI 396 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 580 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
605 nits

Design and build

Height 168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%

Performance

SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
382639
CPU 103918
GPU 85824
Memory 88042
UX 108028
Total score 382639
3DMark Wild Life Performance
1252
Stability 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS
Graphics score 1252
Web score 9412
Video editing 6397
Photo editing 26025
Data manipulation 6590
Writing score 13407
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 45 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:22 hr
Watching video 12:25 hr
Gaming 05:11 hr
Standby 124 hr
General battery life
32:07 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 2|3|5|8
3G network WCDMA B1|5|8
4G network LTE B1|3|5|8|38|40|41
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 30 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.2 of 5 points (5 votes)

User reviews (1)

Avatar
Leonardo 28 June 2023 06:33
A 25w charger is more than enough to charge a 5000mAh battery in about 1 hour and 10 minutes. And it is a reasonable and normal duration to charge a device.
+1 Reply
