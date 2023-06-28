Infinix Note 30
- Screen: 6.78" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G99
- Camera: 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 219 grams (7.72 oz)
Full specifications
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|580 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
605 nits
Design and build
|Height
|168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
|Width
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|219 g (7.72 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1779
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
382639
|CPU
|103918
|GPU
|85824
|Memory
|88042
|UX
|108028
|Total score
|382639
3DMark Wild Life Performance
1252
|Stability
|98%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1252
|Web score
|9412
|Video editing
|6397
|Photo editing
|26025
|Data manipulation
|6590
|Writing score
|13407
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|XOS 12.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (64% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:57 hr
|Web browsing
|10:22 hr
|Watching video
|12:25 hr
|Gaming
|05:11 hr
|Standby
|124 hr
General battery life
32:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 2|3|5|8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1|5|8
|4G network
|LTE B1|3|5|8|38|40|41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 30 may differ by country or region