Infinix Note 30 Screen: 6.78" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460

6.78" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2460 SoC: MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Helio G99 Camera: 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)

3 (64 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 219 grams (7.72 oz)

Review Display 77 Camera 66 Performance 38 Gaming 30 Battery 75 Connectivity 74 NanoReview Score 62

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 30

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 PPI 396 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 580 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) 605 nits

Design and build Height 168.62 mm (6.64 inches) Width 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.58 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 219 g (7.72 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.5%

Performance All specs and test Infinix Note 30 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1100 MHz FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 551 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1779 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 382639 CPU 103918 GPU 85824 Memory 88042 UX 108028 Total score 382639 3DMark Wild Life Performance 1252 Stability 98% Graphics test 7 FPS Graphics score 1252 Web score 9412 Video editing 6397 Photo editing 26025 Data manipulation 6590 Writing score 13407 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM XOS 12.6

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 45 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (64% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:57 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:22 hr Watching video 12:25 hr Gaming 05:11 hr Standby 124 hr General battery life 32:07 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 30 Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/3" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 2|3|5|8 3G network WCDMA B1|5|8 4G network LTE B1|3|5|8|38|40|41 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 45 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 30 may differ by country or region