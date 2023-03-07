ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra VS ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on March 7, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the ZTE Nubia Z50 Ultra Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W 25% higher pixel density (500 vs 400 PPI)

25% higher pixel density (500 vs 400 PPI) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1116 x 2480 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.3:9 PPI 400 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 850 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1500 nits 1750 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen-to-body ratio 86.1% 89.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 96.9% PWM - 240 Hz Response time - 2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 1286 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 169.9 mm (6.69 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 228 g (8.04 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Glass Frame material - Metal Colors Black, Silver, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nubia Z50 Ultra 86.1% Galaxy S23 Ultra +4% 89.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 4.0 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 13 ROM MyOS 13 One UI 5.1 OS size - 39.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 80 W 45 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes Yes (68% in 30 min) Full charging time - 0:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 15:33 hr Watching video - 19:27 hr Gaming - 06:26 hr Standby - 123 hr General battery life Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 41:50 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 200 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 16320 x 12240 Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 116° 120° Lenses 3 (64 MP + 64 MP + 50 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 35 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Sony IMX787 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Sensor: 1/2"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution - 4000 x 3000 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 139 Video quality Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 137 Generic camera score Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 140

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos - Yes Speakers test Max loudness Nubia Z50 Ultra n/a Galaxy S23 Ultra 91.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced March 2023 February 2023 Release date March 2023 February 2023 SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.