Apple iPhone 11 Pro Display 77 Performance 90 Battery 72 Camera 76 NanoReview score 81 Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 1125 USD

77 Display Type OLED Size 5.8 inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.4% PWM 290 Hz Response time 7.4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 803 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

79 Design and build Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 82.1%

90 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A13 Bionic Max. clock 2650 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder

- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Apple A13 Bionic GPU FLOPS ~736 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 5467 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 12299 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1326 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3167 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 454689 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 544624

98 Software Operating system iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)

72 Battery Specifications Capacity 3046 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:15 hr Watching videos (Player) 15:14 hr Talk (3G) 17:01 hr

76 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone 11 Pro Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type No USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100) 5G support No

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2019 Release date September 2019 Launch price ~ 1125 USD SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor Box * -

