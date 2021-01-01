Home > Apple Smartphones > Apple iPhone 11 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Display
77
Performance
90
Battery
72
Camera
76
NanoReview score
81
Category Flagship
Announced September 2019
Release date September 2019
Launch price ~ 1125 USD

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
77

Display

Type OLED
Size 5.8 inches
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4%
PWM 290 Hz
Response time 7.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
79

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
82.1%
90

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
5467
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
12299
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3167
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
454689
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
544624
98

Software

Operating system iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
72

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3046 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
17:01 hr
76

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone 11 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type No
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46, 48, 66(1700/2100)
5G support No
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 11 Pro may differ by country or region

