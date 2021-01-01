Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone 11 Pro (with Apple A13 Bionic) that was released on September 10, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (803 against 639 nits)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (94 vs 86 hours)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 11 Pro
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.1% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.8%
PWM 290 Hz Not detected
Response time 7.4 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 999:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone 11 Pro +26%
803 nits
iPhone 11
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 144 mm (5.67 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
iPhone 11 Pro +4%
82.1%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2650 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple A13 Bionic GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS ~736 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 11 Pro +1%
1326
iPhone 11
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 11 Pro
3167
iPhone 11 +9%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone 11 Pro +6%
544624
iPhone 11
513644

Software

Operating system iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3046 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 11 Pro
13:15 hr
iPhone 11 +16%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 11 Pro
15:14 hr
iPhone 11 +22%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr
iPhone 11 +3%
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash - Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone 11 Pro +2%
85 dB
iPhone 11
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 September 2019
Release date September 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 1125 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
82 (41.4%)
116 (58.6%)
Total votes: 198

