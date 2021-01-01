Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 12 Pro (with Apple A14 Bionic) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1611 and 1326 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1170 x 2532 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Ceramic Shield Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 86% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% 99.4%
PWM 277 Hz 290 Hz
Response time 3.6 ms 7.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iPhone 12 Pro
786 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +2%
803 nits
Design and build

Height 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A14 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3100 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 12 Pro +21%
1611
iPhone 11 Pro
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 12 Pro +28%
4050
iPhone 11 Pro
3167
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone 12 Pro +9%
592964
iPhone 11 Pro
544624

Software

Operating system iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2815 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (59% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 12 Pro
12:15 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +8%
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 12 Pro
14:06 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +8%
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone 12 Pro +6%
18:03 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Depth lens Yes -
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version - 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone 12 Pro +8%
91.9 dB
iPhone 11 Pro
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2020 September 2019
Release date October 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 1250 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Apple iPhone 12 Pro. It has a better display, performance, camera, and design.

