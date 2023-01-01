Apple iPhone 15 Pro Screen: 6.1" OLED - 1179 x 2556

6.1" OLED - 1179 x 2556 SoC: Apple A17 Bionic

Apple A17 Bionic Camera: 4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)

4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP) Battery: 3650 mAh

3650 mAh OS: iOS 17

iOS 17 Weight: 172 grams (6.07 oz)

Specifications of the iPhone 15 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Review Display 92 Camera 84 Performance 60 * Gaming n/a Battery 70 * Connectivity 89 NanoReview Score 77 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Display Type OLED Size 6.1 inches Resolution 1179 x 2556 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 PPI 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Ceramic Shield Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner No

Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone 15 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A17 Bionic Max clock 3700 MHz Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No

Software Operating system iOS 17

Battery Capacity 3650 mAh Max charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone 15 Pro Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12.7 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.9"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13.4 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Depth lens Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/1.9 Focal length 23 mm Sensor size 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2023 Release date September 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor Bundled charger Not included

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 15 Pro may differ by country or region