Apple iPhone 15 Pro

  • Screen: 6.1" OLED - 1179 x 2556
  • SoC: Apple A17 Bionic
  • Camera: 4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
  • Battery: 3650 mAh
  • OS: iOS 17
  • Weight: 172 grams (6.07 oz)
Specifications of the iPhone 15 Pro was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.

Review

Display
92
Camera
84
Performance
60*
Gaming
n/a
Battery
70*
Connectivity
89
NanoReview Score
77*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.1 inches
Resolution 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone 15 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A17 Bionic
Max clock 3700 MHz
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Software

Operating system iOS 17

Battery

Capacity 3650 mAh
Max charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone 15 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12.7 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.9"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.9
Focal length 23 mm
Sensor size 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2023
Release date September 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 15 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (3 votes)

Promotion
