Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max (with Apple A17 Pro) that was released on September 12, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1202 mAh larger battery capacity: 4852 vs 3650 mAh
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro
- Weighs 49 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.23 mm narrower
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Yes
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|93%
|-
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|159.86 mm (6.29 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|76.73 mm (3.02 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|221 g (7.8 oz)
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A17 Pro
|Apple A17 Pro
|Max clock
|3700 MHz
|3700 MHz
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 17
|iOS 17
Battery
|Capacity
|4852 mAh
|3650 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12.7 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.9"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12.7 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.9"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/be)
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2023
|September 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.
