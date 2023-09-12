Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone 15 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro

82 out of 100
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
VS
85 out of 100
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone 15 Pro (with Apple A17 Pro) that was released on September 12, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 3650 vs 3200 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 7 wireless networks
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 15 Pro
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1179 x 2556 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 460 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness - 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio - 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 206 g (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gray, Blue, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A17 Pro Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 3700 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores - 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process - 4 nanometers
Graphics - Apple A16 GPU
GPU shading units - 640
GPU clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS - ~1789.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 248495
GPU - 393310
Memory - 162433
UX - 143811
Total score - 941608
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 41.2 °C
Stability - 79%
Graphics test - 59 FPS
Graphics score - 9874
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system iOS 17 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)

Battery

Capacity 3650 mAh 3200 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:35 hr
Watching video - 15:45 hr
Gaming - 06:03 hr
Standby - 120 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12.7 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.9"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens Yes Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/1.9 f/1.9
Focal length 23 mm 23 mm
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2023 September 2022
Release date September 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 15 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
14 (63.6%)
8 (36.4%)
Total votes: 22

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
2. Apple iPhone 15 Pro vs Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
3. Apple iPhone 15 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
4. Apple iPhone 15 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
5. Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
6. Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
7. Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22
8. Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro
9. Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S23
10. Apple iPhone 14 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский