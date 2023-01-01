Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Screen: 6.7" OLED - 1290 x 2796
- SoC: Apple A17 Bionic
- Camera: 4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
- Battery: 4852 mAh
- OS: iOS 17
- Weight: 221 grams (7.8 oz)
Specifications of the iPhone 15 Pro Max was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate. This page will be updated after the official release.
Review
Display
93
Camera
85
Performance
60*
Gaming
n/a
Battery
86*
Connectivity
89
NanoReview Score
80*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|PPI
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|93%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|159.86 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|76.73 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.25 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|221 g (7.8 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
Screen-to-body ratio
93%
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A17 Bionic
|Max clock
|3700 MHz
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 17
Battery
|Capacity
|4852 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 12.7 MP + 13.4 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX803 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12.7 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.9"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13.4 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|23 mm
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 7 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e/be)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2023
|Release date
|September 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 15 Pro Max may differ by country or region