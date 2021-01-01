Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Display
58
Performance
44
Battery
55
Camera
61
NanoReview score
55
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2016
|Release date
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 850 USD
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
58
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|67.7%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Response time
|26.5 ms
|Contrast
|1591:1
Max. Brightness
669 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
56
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Rear material
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
67.7%
44
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
188594
98
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|OS size
|12.5 GB
55
Battery
|Capacity
|2900 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|4:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7:54 hr
Talk (3G)
18:03 hr
61
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
90
Video quality
84
Generic camera score
88
53
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|2G network
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41
|5G support
|No
88
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
81.4 dB
Other
|SAR (head)
|1.24 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone 7 Plus may differ by country or region