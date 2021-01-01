Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 7 Plus vs iPhone 7 – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs iPhone 7

VS
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Apple iPhone 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 7 Plus (with Apple A10 Fusion) that was released on September 7, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 940 mAh larger battery capacity: 2900 vs 1960 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (75 vs 61 hours)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • 23% higher pixel density (401 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 50 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 7 Plus
vs
iPhone 7

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 401 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 67.7% 65.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 100%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 26.5 ms 35.5 ms
Contrast 1591:1 1635:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone 7 Plus +4%
669 nits
iPhone 7
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone 7 Plus +3%
67.7%
iPhone 7
65.6%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 7 Plus and Apple iPhone 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A10 Fusion Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2340 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane		 - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 16 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GT7600 PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock 900 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~115 GFLOPS ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 128, 256 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 7 Plus +1%
719
iPhone 7
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone 7 Plus +3%
188594
iPhone 7
182699

Software

Operating system iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4) iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size 12.5 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2900 mAh 1960 mAh
Charge power 5 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 4:01 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 7 Plus +16%
13:31 hr
iPhone 7
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 7 Plus
7:54 hr
iPhone 7 +21%
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone 7 Plus +60%
18:03 hr
iPhone 7
11:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone 7 Plus
81.4 dB
iPhone 7 +2%
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2016 September 2016
Release date September 2016 September 2016
Launch price ~ 850 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 1.24 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Apple iPhone 7 Plus. It has a better display, battery life, and camera.

