Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2020) (with Apple A13 Bionic) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 258K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (665 against 611 nits)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.8 mm narrower
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Weighs 54 grams less
  • 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 937 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 870 mAh larger battery capacity: 2691 vs 1821 mAh
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (81 vs 59 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 23% higher pixel density (401 vs 326 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone SE (2020)
vs
iPhone 8 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 4.7 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 326 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 65.4% 67.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 29 ms 32 ms
Contrast 2457:1 1471:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone SE (2020) +9%
665 nits
iPhone 8 Plus
611 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone SE (2020) and Apple iPhone 8 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A13 Bionic Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2650 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning		 - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 7 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Apple A13 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
FLOPS ~736 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone SE (2020) +78%
461887
iPhone 8 Plus
258944

Software

Operating system iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 8.4 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1821 mAh 2691 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:32 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone SE (2020) +9%
13:39 hr
iPhone 8 Plus
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +70%
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +70%
17:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone SE (2020) +8%
85.6 dB
iPhone 8 Plus
79.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2017
Release date April 2020 September 2017
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.98 W/kg 0.94 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
66 (47.5%)
73 (52.5%)
Total votes: 139

