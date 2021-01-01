Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 8 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2020) (with Apple A13 Bionic) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 8 Plus, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- 78% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 258K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (665 against 611 nits)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.8 mm narrower
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- Weighs 54 grams less
- 42% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 937 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 870 mAh larger battery capacity: 2691 vs 1821 mAh
- Shows 37% longer battery life (81 vs 59 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 23% higher pixel density (401 vs 326 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|4.7 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|65.4%
|67.4%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|29 ms
|32 ms
|Contrast
|2457:1
|1471:1
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2650 MHz
|2100 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Apple GPU
|FLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone SE (2020) +42%
1332
937
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone SE (2020) +38%
3414
2469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone SE (2020) +78%
461887
258944
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|8.4 GB
|6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|1821 mAh
|2691 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:32 hr
|1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone SE (2020) +9%
13:39 hr
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:56 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +70%
14:55 hr
Talk (3G)
10:07 hr
iPhone 8 Plus +70%
17:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone SE (2020) +10%
103
Video quality
iPhone SE (2020) +10%
98
Generic camera score
iPhone SE (2020) +5%
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2017
|Release date
|April 2020
|September 2017
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.98 W/kg
|0.94 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.
