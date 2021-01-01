Apple iPhone SE (2020) Display 63 Performance 79 Battery 56 Camera 66 NanoReview score 71 Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 500 USD

63 Display Type IPS LCD Size 4.7 inches Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 326 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% Display tests RGB color space 99.9% PWM Not detected Response time 29 ms Contrast 2457:1 Max. Brightness 665 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

70 Design and build Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 65.4%

79 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A13 Bionic Max. clock 2650 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder

- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Apple A13 Bionic GPU FLOPS ~736 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1332 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3414 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 461887

98 Software Operating system iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) OS size 8.4 GB

56 Battery Specifications Capacity 1821 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (55% in 60 min) Full charging time 2:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 13:39 hr Watching videos (Player) 8:56 hr Talk (3G) 10:07 hr

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone SE (2020) Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3088 x 2320 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 32 mm Pixel size 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 103 Video quality 98 Generic camera score 101

72 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type No USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G support No

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2020 Release date April 2020 Launch price ~ 500 USD SAR (head) 0.98 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

