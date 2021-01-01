Home > Apple Smartphones > Apple iPhone SE (2020): specifications and benchmarks

Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Display
63
Performance
79
Battery
56
Camera
66
NanoReview score
71
Category Mid-range
Announced April 2020
Release date April 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
63

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 4.7 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9%
PWM Not detected
Response time 29 ms
Contrast 2457:1
Max. Brightness
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
70

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
65.4%
79

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
461887
98

Software

Operating system iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 8.4 GB
56

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
10:07 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone SE (2020)
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
103
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
101
72

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type No
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G network HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G network LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G support No
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85.6 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone SE (2020) may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.2 of 5 points (54 votes)

