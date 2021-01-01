Apple iPhone X vs SE (2020)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 895 mAh larger battery capacity: 2716 vs 1821 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 17.5% more screen real estate
- Shows 25% longer battery life (74 vs 59 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 315K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 927 points
- Weighs 26 grams less
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|458 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.9%
|65.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2.2 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2390 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|FLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
927
iPhone SE (2020) +44%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2363
iPhone SE (2020) +44%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
315253
iPhone SE (2020) +47%
461887
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|5.3 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2716 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:26 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +45%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone X +41%
12:07 hr
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone X +89%
19:03 hr
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3472 x 2063
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
iPhone SE (2020) +2%
103
Video quality
89
iPhone SE (2020) +10%
98
Generic camera score
97
iPhone SE (2020) +4%
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2017
|April 2020
|Release date
|November 2017
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.87 W/kg
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.97 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2020). But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.
