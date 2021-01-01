Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone X vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone X
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 895 mAh larger battery capacity: 2716 vs 1821 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 17.5% more screen real estate
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (74 vs 59 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 315K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 927 points
  • Weighs 26 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Tests and specifications

iPhone X
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 458 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.9% 65.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.9%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.2 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone X +1%
671 nits
iPhone SE (2020)
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
iPhone X +27%
82.9%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2390 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone X
927
iPhone SE (2020) +44%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone X
2363
iPhone SE (2020) +44%
3414
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone X
315253
iPhone SE (2020) +47%
461887

Software

Operating system iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 5.3 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2716 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone X
9:26 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +45%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone X +41%
12:07 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone X +89%
19:03 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3472 x 2063 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone X
85.1 dB
iPhone SE (2020) +1%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2017 April 2020
Release date November 2017 April 2020
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.87 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.97 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2020). But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone X.

