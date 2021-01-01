Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2020) (with Apple A13 Bionic) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
- Weighs 46 grams less
- The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Comes with 1289 mAh larger battery capacity: 3110 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
- Shows 59% longer battery life (94 vs 59 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Thinner bezels – 13.6% more screen real estate
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 461K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
77
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|4.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|65.4%
|79%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|29 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|2457:1
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2650 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|FLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone SE (2020) +2%
1332
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3414
iPhone 11 +1%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
461887
iPhone 11 +11%
513644
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|8.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|1821 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:32 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:39 hr
iPhone 11 +14%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:56 hr
iPhone 11 +115%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
10:07 hr
iPhone 11 +73%
17:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
iPhone 11 +25%
129
Video quality
iPhone 11 +11%
109
Generic camera score
101
iPhone 11 +18%
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.98 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Apple iPhone 11. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design.
