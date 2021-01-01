Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2020) (with Apple A13 Bionic) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Comes with 1289 mAh larger battery capacity: 3110 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 59% longer battery life (94 vs 59 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Thinner bezels – 13.6% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 461K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone SE (2020)
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 4.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 65.4% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 29 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 2457:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone SE (2020) +4%
665 nits
iPhone 11
639 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%
iPhone 11 +21%
79%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone SE (2020) and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2650 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple A13 Bionic GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS ~736 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone SE (2020) +2%
1332
iPhone 11
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone SE (2020)
3414
iPhone 11 +1%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone SE (2020)
461887
iPhone 11 +11%
513644

Software

Operating system iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 8.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1821 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:32 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
iPhone 11 +14%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
iPhone 11 +115%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr
iPhone 11 +73%
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone SE (2020) +3%
85.6 dB
iPhone 11
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2019
Release date April 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.98 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Apple iPhone 11. It has a better performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
76 (49.7%)
77 (50.3%)
Total votes: 153

