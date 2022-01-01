Home > Apple Smartphones > Apple iPhone SE (2022): specifications and benchmarks

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Display
59
Performance
84
Battery
100
Camera
62
NanoReview score
76
Category Flagship
Announced March 2022
Release date March 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
59

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 4.7 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9
PPI 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
627 nits
73

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Glass
Colors White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
65.4%
84

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 3223 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU
GPU clock 1200 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1716
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4719
98

Software

Operating system iOS 15.3
100

Battery

Specifications
Charge power 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
62

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone SE (2022)
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
3G network UMTS/HSPA+/DC‑HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz)
4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71
5G support Yes
90

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone SE (2022) may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (11 votes)

