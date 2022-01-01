Apple iPhone SE (2022) Display 59 Performance 84 Battery 100 Camera 62 NanoReview score 76 Category Flagship Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022

59 Display Type IPS LCD Size 4.7 inches Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 PPI 326 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness 627 nits

73 Design and build Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Glass Colors White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 65.4%

84 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 3223 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 5 nanometers Graphics Apple GPU GPU clock 1200 MHz Memory RAM size 4 GB Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type NVMe Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1716 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4719

98 Software Operating system iOS 15.3

100 Battery Specifications Charge power 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)

62 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone SE (2022) Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 1 (12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz) 3G network UMTS/HSPA+/DC‑HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz) 4G network LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71 5G support Yes

90 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced March 2022 Release date March 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

