Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
627 nits
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
65.4%
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3223 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1716
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4719
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 15.3
Battery
|Charge power
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
|3G network
|UMTS/HSPA+/DC‑HSDPA (850, 900, 1700/2100, 1900, 2100 MHz)
|4G network
|LTE 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 46, 48, 66, 71
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone SE (2022) may differ by country or region