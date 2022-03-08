Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 12 mini

Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 мини
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Thinner bezels – 19.7% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • 46% higher pixel density (476 vs 326 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone SE (2022)
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 4.7 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass -
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
iPhone SE (2022)
627 nits
iPhone 12 mini
628 nits

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%
iPhone 12 mini +30%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3223 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1200 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 190074
GPU - 284641
Memory - 94157
UX - 126265
Total score - 697744
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 69%
Graphics test - 46 FPS
Graphics score - 7693
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 15.3 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity - 2227 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type - No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 October 2020
Release date March 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12 mini. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
