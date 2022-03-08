Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.4 mm narrower
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1716 and 1341 points
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 13.6% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone SE (2022)
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 4.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone SE (2022)
627 nits
iPhone 11 +4%
649 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%
iPhone 11 +21%
79%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3223 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1200 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type - LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone SE (2022) +28%
1716
iPhone 11
1341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone SE (2022) +36%
4719
iPhone 11
3482
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 166601
GPU - 255111
Memory - 90801
UX - 116310
Total score - 634394
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 45 FPS
Graphics score - 7572
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 15.3 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)

Battery

Specifications
Capacity - 3110 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4290 x 2800 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type - No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2019
Release date March 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2022). But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

