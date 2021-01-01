Home > Apple Smartphones > Apple iPhone XS Max: specifications and benchmarks

Apple iPhone XS Max

Display
74
Performance
76
Battery
70
Camera
64
NanoReview score
73
Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Apple iPhone XS Max
74

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.4:9
PPI 456 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.41%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8%
PWM 240 Hz
Response time 11.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
645 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
77

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
85.41%
76

Performance

All specs and test Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2490 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
4774
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
11399
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
750
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2032
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
308824
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
448224
98

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 16 GB
70

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3174 mAh
Charge power 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 03:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:43 hr
Talk (3G)
16:08 hr
64

Camera

Specs and camera test of the iPhone XS Max
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
110
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
105
73

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type No
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 16
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
77 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced September 2018
Release date September 2018
Launch price ~ 1212 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the iPhone XS Max may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.6 of 5 points (35 votes)

