Apple iPhone XS Max Display 74 Performance 76 Battery 70 Camera 64 NanoReview score 73 Category Flagship Announced September 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 1212 USD

74 Display Type OLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1242 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 19.4:9 PPI 456 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.41% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 98.8% PWM 240 Hz Response time 11.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 645 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

77 Design and build Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 85.41%

76 Performance All specs and test Apple iPhone XS Max in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Max. clock 2490 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest

- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex Lithography process 7 nanometers Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU GPU clock 1100 MHz FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.0 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 4774 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 11399 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 750 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2032 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 308824 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 448224

98 Software Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) OS size 16 GB

70 Battery Specifications Capacity 3174 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 03:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:06 hr Watching videos (Player) 13:43 hr Talk (3G) 16:08 hr

64 Camera Specs and camera test of the iPhone XS Max Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 3088 x 2316 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 32 mm Sensor type BSI CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 110 Video quality 96 Generic camera score 105

73 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type No USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 16 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2100, LTE 800, LTE 1800, LTE 2600, LTE 850, LTE 1700, LTE 900, LTE 1900

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 77 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced September 2018 Release date September 2018 Launch price ~ 1212 USD SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor Box * -

