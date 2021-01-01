Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Apple iPhone XS Max (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 40% higher pixel density (456 vs 326 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.41% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus NVMe
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 750 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XS Max
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1242 x 2688 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.4:9 19.5:9
PPI 456 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 85.41% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.8% 100%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 11.2 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone XS Max
645 nits
iPhone XR +7%
692 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.5 mm (6.2 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77.4 mm (3.05 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen to body ratio
iPhone XS Max +8%
85.41%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XS Max and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2490 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone XS Max
750
iPhone XR +46%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone XS Max
2032
iPhone XR +9%
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone XS Max +7%
448224
iPhone XR
417232

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 16 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3174 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 03:29 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone XS Max
11:06 hr
iPhone XR +18%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone XS Max
13:43 hr
iPhone XR +12%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone XS Max +7%
16:08 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 32 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iPhone XS Max +7%
110
iPhone XR
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
iPhone XS Max +4%
105
iPhone XR
101

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 20

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone XS Max
77 dB
iPhone XR +13%
86.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2018
Release date September 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 1212 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and design are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone XS Max. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.

