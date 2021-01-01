Apple iPhone XS Max vs iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.5-inch Apple iPhone XS Max (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XS Max
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 40% higher pixel density (456 vs 326 PPI)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 6.41% more screen real estate
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.0 versus NVMe
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Shows 19% longer battery life (94 vs 79 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Optical image stabilization
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 448K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year newer
- 75% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1310 and 750 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
Value for money
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.4:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|456 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|85.41%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|98.8%
|99.8%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|11.2 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2490 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
750
iPhone 11 +75%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2032
iPhone 11 +69%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
448224
iPhone 11 +15%
513644
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3174 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|03:29 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:06 hr
iPhone 11 +38%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:43 hr
iPhone 11 +37%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
16:08 hr
iPhone 11 +9%
17:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Apple iSight X (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone XS Max from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2316
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
110
iPhone 11 +17%
129
Video quality
iPhone 11 +14%
109
Generic camera score
105
iPhone 11 +13%
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2018
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 1212 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XS Max.
